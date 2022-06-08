fbpx

news

Oz music venues to receive government grants

The Victorian Live Music Venues Support Program will provide grants of up to $65,000 to 131 venues to assist the sector's recovery

By James Hanley on 08 Jun 2022

Australia flag, Lachlan Fearnley

More than 130 Australian venues in Victoria are to benefit from grants awarded to support the recovery of live music in the state.

The Victorian Live Music Venues Support Program will provide grants of up to AUS$65,000 (€43,570) to 131 venues with capacities ranging from 50 to 1,200, including Queenscliff’s Blues Train, the Queenscliff Town Hall, Northcote Social Club, Cherry Bar and The Curtin Hotel.

This investment recognises the role music venues play in the state’s live music scene, the platform it gives artists and the employment opportunities it creates.

Since the start of the pandemic the Victorian government has provided more than $80m in dedicated support for the music sector

Since the start of the pandemic the Victorian government has provided more than $80 million in dedicated support for the music sector, including earlier tranches of the Live Music Venues Support Program.

The 2022/23 Victorian Budget is continuing this commitment with an additional $2.9 million to establish and strengthen regional touring circuits and expand revenue streams for local artists.

In further support for live music, the government is also offering music fans a 25% rebate for ticket purchases over $40 through the Victorian Entertainment Program.

 

