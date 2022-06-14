fbpx

news

Return of Music Mudder fundraiser confirmed

Teams from across the music industry will take part in the music-inspired charity endurance event in Dorking on Friday 2 September

By James Hanley on 14 Jun 2022


Talent agency Wasserman Music and UK music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins have announced the return of music-inspired endurance event Music Mudder.

Teams from across the music industry will take part in the “ultimate UK mud run” at Camelot Events’ obstacle course in Dorking on Friday 2 September, which follows off the back of the successful inaugural edition in 2019, which raised £64,000.

Teams of 10 cost £1,000, plus a minimum of £500 fundraising per team and can be booked by contacting Wasserman Music’s Lucy Putman at [email protected] Alongside the main event, there will be live music and a selection of food and drink.

“After the success of the inaugural event in 2019, we are so excited to be bringing back Music Mudder this year – bigger, better and muddier than ever before,” says Wasserman Music agent Lucy Putman. “Whether teams are competitive or joining just for fun, this is a great way to beat the post-festival season blues, whilst raising funds to help Nordoff Robbins keep offering their amazing music therapy and promote the value of music for all people in society.”

“We invite our friends from across the music world to team up with colleagues”

Nordoff Robbins’ music therapists work with work children and adults affected by life limiting illness such as dementia, learning disabilities including autism, physical disability and mental health issues at over 270 schools, hospitals, hospices and care homes, as well as providing sessions from its centres across the UK.

“Partnering with the fantastic team at Wasserman Music, we invite our friends from across the music world to team up with colleagues and join us for a packed day of entertainment, adventure and world-class obstacles, all to support Nordoff Robbins in our mission to provide music therapy, helping people to connect and communicate,” says head of partnerships, Nordoff Robbins, Sandy Trappitt,

 

