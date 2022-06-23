Milan Rokic named SVP of AEG Presents Asia

The live entertainment veteran will be tasked with leading the AEG Presents Asia team in acquiring and implementing a robust touring business

Live entertainment veteran Milan Rokic has been appointed SVP of AEG Presents Asia.

A longtime industry leader in the region’s live entertainment sector, Rokic will be responsible for leading the AEG Presents Asia team in acquiring and implementing a robust touring business.

As the former VP of marketing for Cirque du Soleil’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, Rokic played an important role in developing Australia and New Zealand into one of the company’s leading territories and in expanding Cirque du Soleil to the Middle East and regions throughout Asia. He also oversaw the launch of Cirque du Soleil’s first permanent shows in Macau and Tokyo.

“I am thrilled to join the AEG team in Asia at this exciting time,” says Rokic. “We are expanding our team, actively pursuing new tours, and building a business that will rapidly grow across the territory.”

“Milan is a great addition to our team and brings years of experience in the unique entertainment markets throughout Asia”

Adam Wilkes, president and CEO of AEG Presents Asia, says: “Milan is a great addition to our team and brings years of experience in the unique entertainment markets throughout Asia. He joins AEG with an established regional network, well credentialed background and natural leadership skills that will be crucial as we continue to grow AEG Presents throughout the region.”

After leaving Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in early 2010, Rokic was recruited by BASE Entertainment to establish its business in Singapore.

Prior to joining AEG Presents in early 2022, Rokic had founded his own live entertainment company, Sliding Doors Entertainment, and reunited with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group as the local presenter for their productions throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.