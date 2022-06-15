Martin McInulty named Leeds’ First Direct Arena GM

A 20-year industry veteran, McInulty has served as head of operations at the 13,781-cap Yorkshire venue for the past five years

ASM Global has promoted Martin McInulty to general manager of Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

McInulty, who has served as head of operations at the 13,781-cap Yorkshire venue for five years, is tasked with continuing to grow the arena’s reputation, cementing its status as a must-play destination for all major touring artists.

A 20-year industry veteran, McInulty previously served stints at Leeds Town Hall, The Carriageworks Theatre and Harrogate Convention Centre.

“I am very pleased that we have appointed Martin McInulty as the new general manager for our state-of-the-art arena in Leeds,” says Marie Lindqvist, ASM’s SVP operations Europe. “Martin joined the team in Leeds in 2017 and has been instrumental in developing the arena to become hugely popular among fans, bands and promoters.

“With our strong team in Leeds, Martin’s long and broad experience and his passion for the arena and the community I am truly excited about the future for First Direct Arena.”

“We have a great team in Leeds who are dedicated to enhancing the arena’s reputation as a must-play venue”

Upcoming events at the venue include concerts by Diana Ross, Kaiser Chiefs, Rod Stewart, Kendrick Lamar and Machine Gun Kelly, among others.

“I have lived and worked in Leeds for over 20 years and I have a real passion for the city,” adds McInulty. “I started my events career at Leeds Town Hall in 2000. In this time, I have worked at some of the region’s most iconic venues.

“I have always felt privileged to work at the First Direct Arena and I am genuinely thrilled to be taking on the new role as general manager. We have a great team in Leeds who are dedicated to enhancing the arena’s reputation as a must-play venue. This year promises to be one of our busiest and I look forward to bringing some of the world’s biggest musical artists to Leeds in the future.”

