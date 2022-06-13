Mark Girton appointed to Empire Polo Club role

AEG veteran named SVP of special events for the venue, which is home to Goldenvoice's Coachella and Stagecoach festivals

Los Angeles-based Goldenvoice has named Mark Girton as VP, special events of Empire Polo Club — home to Coachella and Stagecoach festivals.

Girton was most recently SVP of special events at Goldenvoice owner AEG Presents. His new role follows the recently signed long-term agreement with the Empire Polo Club giving Goldenvoice year-round operational control of both the venue and special-events property the Grand Oasis.

The new agreement, combined with Goldenvoice’s existing operation of the Eldorado Polo Club, will give Girton oversight of special events at the nearly 900 acres now controlled by the company.

“I’m going from one dream job to another”

“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to grow and develop new events at both the Empire Polo Club and the Grand Oasis,” says Girton. “Working across our properties nationally on special events these past 13 years has been a remarkable experience; I’m going from one dream job to another.

“Collaborating with Goldenvoice on developing new business activity is the apex of my years in the live entertainment business and I look forward to the challenge.”

The former general manager of Blossom Music Center in Ohio (under House of Blues Concerts/Live Nation), Girton joined AEG in 2008 as the original general manager for The Novo, located at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Stacy Benaderet, previously VP of sales and marketing for AEG’s special events venues, will assume Girton’s prior responsibilities at AEG Presents, and will be responsible for all special events across the US.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience within our company and the industry to this new position; he’s the perfect candidate to ensure we continue to develop and expand our business in the desert,” says Shawn Trell, EVP and COO, AEG Presents. “Stacy was the obvious choice to step into Mark’s role. She has the vision, skills, and drive to bring real opportunities to this area of our business. I couldn’t be more proud to see Mark and Stacy in these critical roles at each company.”

In her former role Benaderet, oversaw national sales at all AEG Presents’ venues across the country, including sites like Webster Hall in New York City and the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

“I am honoured and humbled to be heading AEG Presents’ special events efforts nationwide,” she adds. “Mark has set a very high standard and built an incredible foundation for our department, and I’m thrilled to represent our ever-growing portfolio of venues and our upcoming venue showcase events this year and beyond.”

“In celebration of our first summer back at full capacity, we wanted to do something for our community to ensure live music would be enjoyed as often as possible”

AEG Presents has also launched its first traveling mobile box office in Denver, operating out of Mile High Pretzel Co’s food truck. The truck will sell fee-free tickets to upcoming concerts at the Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom, and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, as well as give away free concert tickets, prizes, and Philly-style pretzels over the summer.

The “Denver Concert Truck” offers fans the opportunity to purchase tickets without fees, but with face-to-face interaction. It will operate out of two windows, with Mile High Pretzel Co. serving pretzels on one side, and AEG Presents facilitating ticket purchases and offering giveaways on the other.

“In celebration of our first summer back at full capacity, we wanted to do something for our community to ensure live music would be enjoyed as often as possible,” says Kellie Owens of AEG Presents, “Our hope is that the truck brings that human connection back to purchasing tickets, while also saving fans a few bucks.”

Shows available for purchase include Jack Johnson, The Flaming Lips, Boyz II Men with the Colorado Symphony, James Taylor and his All-Star Band, Bright Eyes, Mandy Moore, Alice in Chains and Switchfoot.

Denver Concert Truck will move around several locations in the area such as Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Civic Center Park, Santa Fe Arts District and Empower Field at Mile High.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.