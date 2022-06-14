Man injured in balcony fall at Harry Styles show

The 20-year-old reportedly fell from the top tier as the singer performed his encore at Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium

A man has escaped serious injury after falling from a top tier balcony during Harry Styles’ concert at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium in Scotland, UK.

Styles was performing the encore on the opening night of his Love on Tour UK stadium run on Saturday (11 June) when the 20-year-old victim reportedly fell from a VIP box and landed on the stand below.

According to the Daily Record, the man was rushed to hospital but suffered just two black eyes, bruising and concussion. A spokesperson for promoter DF Concerts confirmed to Metro that no one else was involved or injured on the level below.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland says: ‘Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022. There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

Styles, who has sold out his 42-date tour in its entirety, was the first music artist to play the 50,000-cap home of Glasgow Rangers FC since Bon Jovi in 2017. The tour is due to continue tomorrow (15 June) with the first of two shows at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford.

The singer was 2021’s top worldwide ticket seller according to Pollstar‘s year-end rankings.

