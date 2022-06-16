fbpx

Made Event acquired by Avant Gardner

The deal to acquire the promoter of leading electronic music festival Electric Zoo is reportedly worth $15 million

By James Hanley on 16 Jun 2022

Electric Zoo New York 2016, Made Event

Electric Zoo


Electric Zoo promoter Made Event has reportedly been acquired by the investment group behind Brooklyn music venue and nightclub Avant Gardner.

Billboard reports the $15 million deal was struck earlier this month. The next edition of Electric Zoo 3.0 will take place at Randall’s Island Park in New York City from 2-4 September, headlined by Porter Robinson, Armin Van Buuren and Martin Garrix.

Launched in the US 2009, international editions of the electronic music festival have also been held in Mexico, Brazil, Japan and China. Its Cancun edition is scheduled for 1-5 December.

Made was previously part of LiveStyle, which rose from the ashes of SFX Entertainment in 2016

The promoter also has upcoming shows with the likes of Galantis, Tiesto and Above & Beyond at the Brooklyn Mirage and Alan Walker at The Grand Hall, Avant Gardner, which opened in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn in the summer of 2017.

Made was previously part of LiveStyle, which rose from the ashes of the ill-fated second incarnation of Robert Sillerman’s SFX Entertainment in 2016. SFX had acquired Made three years earlier.

In 2020, Made Events announced a strategic partnership with the Netherlands’ ID&T, aimed at expanding both firms’ events portfolios internationally. ID&T signed a partnership agreement with leading live organisation Superstruct Entertainment last year.

 

