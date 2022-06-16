fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Liveurope receives €2.1m grant to boost new talent

The organisation will see its annual budget increase by 40% after being selected for EU funding for the third consecutive time

By James Hanley on 16 Jun 2022


Venue association Liveurope has pledged to continue boosting the circulation of new European talent for the next three years after being selected for EU funding for the third consecutive time.

The Brussels-based organisation will see its annual budget increase by 40% (from €500,000 per year for 2014-2021 to €700,000 for 2022-2024), totalling €2.1m over three years, and aims to play an active role in the ongoing recovery of the live music sector post-pandemic. It has also welcomed five new venues, taking its membership from 15 to 20.

The platform supports music venues across the continent to book the most promising European artists, distributing grants to its members in proportion to the amount of young acts they book. On average, the model has helped the venues book 63% more emerging European non-national acts than prior to joining.

“After these difficult years for our sector, we’re proud to continue growing our European collaboration and support more venues boost their European programming,” says Elise Phamgia, Liveurope’s coordinator. “Through this, we hope to help them present more European music diversity to their audiences.”

“Liveurope has changed our programming approaches and given our audiences access to new acts they might not have discovered otherwise”

Established in 2014 with support from the European Union, nearly 3,000 artists have benefited from the platform’s support including now established names such as Christine and the Queens, Rosalía and MØ.

“Liveurope has changed our programming approaches and given our audiences access to new acts they might not have discovered otherwise,” says Matjaz Mancek, head of music at Kino Siska in Slovenia.

Liveurope is also introducing new priorities and activities to further strengthen its impact on the sector and the promotion of European diversity. The platform will actively engage on urgent societal topics such as ecology and gender balance, fostering cross-border discussions among the members and coming up with concrete tools to tackle them.

Upcoming editions of the flagship Liveurope rotating festival will also now include training and coaching sessions to further support artists’ development.

“Liveurope is a key partner in our shared efforts to give emerging artists the opportunity to go on stage, and to meet and develop their audiences across Europe,” adds Mariya Gabriel, European commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Brad McIntyre, Phil Silverstone, Eventbrite New Zealand
    Eventbrite expands to New Zealand

    "New Zealand may have a small population, but Kiwis have a huge appetite for live experiences, making it the perfect market for Eventbrite", says GM Phil Silverstone

  • Skiddle London
    Skiddle expands to new London office

    UK ticketing platform and event discovery guide Skiddle has announced the opening of a new office in London, facilitating growth throughout the capital city

  • The Kooks will headline Neck of the Woods festival
    Kilimanjaro Live to launch new UK festival

    Neck of the Woods will take place in Norwich this May with indie and alternative acts such as The Kooks, DMN's and Sea Girls

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|14 Jun 2022

Primavera reflects on challenging post-pandemic comeback

news|13 Jun 2022

Live Nation to host 6m fans across UK this summer

news|13 Jun 2022

Rob Da Bank prevails in Bestival court case

news|15 Jun 2022

Coldplay tour shatters Latin American records

news|13 Jun 2022

Electronic music festival Sophie to debut in Spain

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter