Live Nation & Lizzo pledge $1m to abortion rights

Rage Against The Machine also raise $475k for reproductive rights organisations amid outrage over reversal of Roe v Wade in US

Live Nation has pledged to match Lizzo’s donation to abortion rights organisations in the wake of the Roe v Wade verdict.

Protests were held across the US over the weekend amid widespread outrage after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade – throwing out the 1973 decision that recognised abortion as a constitutional right.

Following the decision, Lizzo announced that $500,000 from her upcoming tour would be donated to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. LN quickly followed suit to take the total to $1 million.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match – to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” says the singer in an Instagram post.

“The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organisations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.

“Black women & women of colour have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources – this is a great loss but not a new one.”

“We are partnering with artists on support, including matching Lizzo’s donation to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights”

Live Nation has also taken to its social media channels to share its support.

“We stand with women,” declares the promoter. “We are partnering with artists on support, including matching Lizzo’s donation to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights.

“We are covering travel expenses for our employees who need access to women’s healthcare services outside their home state.

“We are supporting community activism and will cover bail expenses if any of our employees are arrested for protesting peacefully. Our Live Nation Women team is working on initiatives to support voter registration and turnout.”

Oak View Group (OVG) says the Roe v Wade decision “has reversed a precedent that impacts countless Americans”.

“It will place limitations on a woman’s basic human right to make decisions regarding her health,” states the venue management giant. “OVG will cover any necessary travel costs for our female employees to access the care they need outside of their state.

“We fully support equal access for all women to obtain the proper care that they deem appropriate for their bodies.”

Rage Against The Machine have also given their support, raising $475,000 to date for reproductive rights organisations via the sale of charity tickets.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe v Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people”

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe v Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” say the band in a statement. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Colour] communities.

“To date, our fans have raised $475,000 from the sale of our charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center. We are donating that money to reproductive rights organisations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“Like the many women who have organised sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist.”

Performers such as Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo and Idles also shared their disgust at the ruling with on stage statements at the UK’s Glastonbury festival over the weekend, while Taylor Swift and Cher are among artists to have spoken out online.

