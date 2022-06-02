Live Nation Latin expands touring team

Daryivett Romo, Katrina Rodriguez, Stephanie Rodriguez and Nadia Hernandez have all joined in marketing and comms roles

Live Nation has continued the expansion of its Latin touring team with four new hires.

Daryivett Romo and Katrina Rodriguez have come on board as tour marketing director and marketing manager, respectively, while Stephanie Rodriguez joins as marketing coordinator.

In addition, Nadia Hernandez has joined as the concerts division’s new director of Latin communications, overseeing press initiatives and building out Latin media strategies for all of Live Nation’s tours and touring artists.

“Live Nation is the largest promoter of Latin shows”

“Live Nation is the largest promoter of Latin shows and as our artist roster as well as fan demand continues to grow, we are building a global team to serve artists and fan experiences better and at a bigger scale than ever before,” says Hans Schafer, Live Nation’s SVP of global touring.

Prior to joining Live Nation, Romo spent eight years at CMN Events where she worked as project manager, overseeing routings, box office setups, media buying, travel logistics and day of show settlements for tours such as Juan Gabriel, Maluma, Alejandro Fernandez and Ricardo Arjona.

Katrina Rodriguez, who served a stint at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, was most recently brand partnerships manager at Universal Music Group, spending years helping the global company develop strategies and foster relationships with brands and agencies to secure partnerships for artists on the UMG Latin roster.

Stephanie Rodriguez, meanwhile, has worked at entertainment companies such as iHeart Media and SBS Radio. In her new position as Latin tour marketing coordinator, she will be involved in 20-plus tours, including Bad Bunny, Los Bukis, Wisin Y Yandel and Angela Aguilar.

Hernandez, who brings more than 15 years of experience in public relations, joins from Cashmere Agency, where she led strategy for Taco Bell, Coca-Cola and Danone. n her new role, she will oversee theatre shows, as well as global and national Latin tours.

The new hires join Fabi Kulick who was announced last year as the company’s head of Latin tour marketing.

The Latin concerts team has grown to handle national and regional touring, as well as national and regional marketing strategies for its slew of tours including Bad Bunny, Los Bukis, Maná, Marco Antonio Solís and Rosalía.

Maria Lanao was previously confirmed as the new Latin talent buyer for the northeast as well as the addition of two new regional marketing directors as part of the Latin touring team: Gabriela Ortega in the Southeast and Lucy Herrera in the midwest.

