Live Nation invests in Everything Legendary

The partnership will see the firm become the featured plant-based burger at select LN venues and festivals across the US

Live Nation has made a strategic investment in plant-based meat company Everything Legendary.

In the latest example of the touring industry’s enhanced sustainability focus, the partnership will see Everything Legendary become the featured plant-based burger at select Live Nation venues and festivals across the US, including all House of Blues restaurants.

LN will also become an equity partner in the company, investing as part of the company’s recently closed $6 million Series A funding round. Other investors include CircleUp Growth Partners, General Mills and Mark Cuban.

“We’re excited to bring plant-based items to our events so fans have even more sustainable options to choose from”

“Fans create lifelong memories enjoying live music, and everything they enjoy while at the show has the potential to make that memory even better,” says Venue Nation COO Tom See. “By partnering with Everything Legendary we’re excited to bring plant-based items to our events so fans have even more sustainable options to choose from.”

A Black-owned and operated business launched in 2021, Everything Legendary products were recently featured at Broccoli City Festival in Washington DC and will also be available at upcoming editions of Rolling Loud Miami, Hard Summer, Roots Picnic, and EDC Orlando.

“We’re on a mission to not just win over taste buds but also eating habits, encouraging people across the country to adopt healthier alternatives, and I’ve been especially proud that we’ve helped power this movement in the Black community where veganism is on the rise,” says the firm’s co-founder Duane “Myko” Cheers. “With the investment and partnership of Live Nation we’ll be serving up our amazing flavour to millions of music fans.”

Earlier this week, The O2 in London announced a series of new sustainability measures as it prepared to host multi-day climate festival Overheated, which starts today to coincide with Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The World Tour dates.

The venue is going 100% vegan for the residency and will also be implementing various changes to reduce single use plastic and better enable customers to make informed and responsible choices.

A handful of UK arena executives gave insight into the strides being made to turn the sector into a greener business at the recent Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), the leading gathering for sustainability at live events.

