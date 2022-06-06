fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

June New Music Playlist out now

The June edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, Paradigm, X-Ray, WME, Mother Artists and Primary

By IQ on 06 Jun 2022

New Music Playlist, June

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The June edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, Paradigm, X-Ray, WME, Mother Artists and Primary.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
CAATion Wayne, La RouxIFTK
CAAAugust CharlesLately
ParadigmNoahfinnceChasing Daylight
ParadigmSudan ArchivesSelfish Soul
ParadigmJim LegxacyHit It Light It Twist It
ParadigmNate BrazierInertia
ParadigmDexterPressure
X-RayWax WorksPuffer Coat
X-RayPhoebe BridgersSidelines

X-RayThe Afghan WhigsThe Getaway
X-RayHypotheticsNewborn
X-RayMintFall back
X-RayRhodesThe Love I Give
WMECalvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young ThugPotion
WMEUMIWish That I Could
WMEMoneybagg YoSee Wat I’m Sayin
WMEJordan DavisWhat My World Spins Around
WMEM.I.A.The One
Mother ArtistsJulieFlutter
Mother ArtistsNoSoParasites
Mother ArtistsYoungrAround The Wrld
Mother ArtistsJoy OladokunPurple Haze
Mother ArtistsRJ ThompsonYour Money or Your Life
PrimaryItsWillNo Love Song
PrimaryBlu DeTigerEnough 4 U
PrimaryBenny Mails, SpecsTime
PrimaryTalk ShowCold House
PrimaryChappaqua WrestlingFull Round Table

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|02 Jun 2022

AEG’s Simon Jones talks Bieber tour, ’22 prospects

feature|03 Jun 2022

Wasserman Music duo on Liam Gallagher at Knebworth

news|06 Jun 2022

June New Music Playlist out now

news|02 Jun 2022

Activity Stream secures double acquisition

news|02 Jun 2022

Live Nation Latin expands touring team

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter