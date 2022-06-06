June New Music Playlist out now

The June edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, Paradigm, X-Ray, WME, Mother Artists and Primary

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The June edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, Paradigm, X-Ray, WME, Mother Artists and Primary.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Tion Wayne, La Roux IFTK CAA August Charles Lately Paradigm Noahfinnce Chasing Daylight Paradigm Sudan Archives Selfish Soul Paradigm Jim Legxacy Hit It Light It Twist It Paradigm Nate Brazier Inertia Paradigm Dexter Pressure X-Ray Wax Works Puffer Coat X-Ray Phoebe Bridgers Sidelines



X-Ray The Afghan Whigs The Getaway X-Ray Hypothetics Newborn X-Ray Mint Fall back X-Ray Rhodes The Love I Give WME Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young Thug Potion WME UMI Wish That I Could WME Moneybagg Yo See Wat I’m Sayin WME Jordan Davis What My World Spins Around WME M.I.A. The One Mother Artists Julie Flutter Mother Artists NoSo Parasites Mother Artists Youngr Around The Wrld Mother Artists Joy Oladokun Purple Haze Mother Artists RJ Thompson Your Money or Your Life Primary ItsWill No Love Song Primary Blu DeTiger Enough 4 U Primary Benny Mails, Specs Time Primary Talk Show Cold House Primary Chappaqua Wrestling Full Round Table

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.