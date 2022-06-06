June New Music Playlist out now

Sign up for IQ Index
By IQ on 06 Jun 2022
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The June edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, Paradigm, X-Ray, WME, Mother Artists and Primary.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the June playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Tion Wayne, La Roux
|IFTK
|CAA
|August Charles
|Lately
|Paradigm
|Noahfinnce
|Chasing Daylight
|Paradigm
|Sudan Archives
|Selfish Soul
|Paradigm
|Jim Legxacy
|Hit It Light It Twist It
|Paradigm
|Nate Brazier
|Inertia
|Paradigm
|Dexter
|Pressure
|X-Ray
|Wax Works
|Puffer Coat
|X-Ray
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Sidelines
|X-Ray
|The Afghan Whigs
|The Getaway
|X-Ray
|Hypothetics
|Newborn
|X-Ray
|Mint
|Fall back
|X-Ray
|Rhodes
|The Love I Give
|WME
|Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Young Thug
|Potion
|WME
|UMI
|Wish That I Could
|WME
|Moneybagg Yo
|See Wat I’m Sayin
|WME
|Jordan Davis
|What My World Spins Around
|WME
|M.I.A.
|The One
|Mother Artists
|Julie
|Flutter
|Mother Artists
|NoSo
|Parasites
|Mother Artists
|Youngr
|Around The Wrld
|Mother Artists
|Joy Oladokun
|Purple Haze
|Mother Artists
|RJ Thompson
|Your Money or Your Life
|Primary
|ItsWill
|No Love Song
|Primary
|Blu DeTiger
|Enough 4 U
|Primary
|Benny Mails, Specs
|Time
|Primary
|Talk Show
|Cold House
|Primary
|Chappaqua Wrestling
|Full Round Table
