Jubilee concert draws BBC’s biggest audience of 2022

An average of nearly 12 million people in the UK watched performances from the likes of Diana Ross, George Ezra, Queen and Elbow, on Saturday

An average of nearly 12 million people in the UK watched the Queen’s platinum jubilee concert on BBC One on Saturday (4 June).

Platinum Party at the Palace saw household names including Diana Ross, George Ezra, Queen and Elbow perform in front of Buckingham Palace in London for a live audience of 22,000.

The concert was the most watched programme of the year so far, peaking at 13.4 million and beating recent high-profile events such as December’s Strictly Come Dancing final (11 million viewers), last month’s Eurovision Song Contest (nine million) and the Queen’s Christmas message (9 million).

Duran Duran, Craig David, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Ella Eyre, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Mabel, Jax Jones, Celeste, Andrea Bocelli, Sigala and Nile Rodgers also appeared during the two-and-a-half-hour concert.

Sir Elton John also took part, although his performance was pre-recorded as he is currently on a European tour.

Other events included a carnival pageant on the streets of London and a military parade on Sunday 5 June, which were followed by performances from Ed Sheeran and Sir Cliff Richard.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.