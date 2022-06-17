Jonas Brothers to star in intimate MSG concert

Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers will take place on the floor of New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday 20 June

Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment Corp and Delta Air Lines have announced a collaboration to present a first-of-its-kind intimate performance by the Jonas Brothers.

Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers will take place on the floor of New York’s Madison Square Garden on Monday 20 June.

The concert forms part of MSG Entertainment’s Staged By MSG live music partnership platform, which has featured unique experiences including private on stage wedding proposals, concerts that supported healthcare heroes during the pandemic, virtual events in support of emerging artists and local charities, and livestream concerts.

“This exclusive event at The Garden is a first for The World’s Most Famous Arena,” says Ron Skotarczak, EVP, chief sales and marketing officer, MSG Entertainment. “Delta Jet Set is another example of how, through the Staged By MSG partnership platform, MSG Entertainment continues to utilise our portfolio of best-in-class venues and our unmatched artist relationships to conceptualise and create unique events that add tremendous value for our brand partners and their customers.”

Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers is the latest event for Delta SkyMiles Members as part of a longstanding partnership between MSG Entertainment and Delta Air Lines, the Official Airline partner of Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at MSG, Beacon Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and Boston Calling Music Festival.

“Delta’s partnership with MSG Entertainment allows us to connect people to their passions”

Previously, MSG Entertainment and Delta Air Lines collaborated to present “MAX: Breaking Through” in the Delta Sky360 Club at MSG, a listening party where fans exclusively heard select songs from MAX’s upcoming album; and a “Tweet 2 Meet” in the Delta Sky360 Club at MSG with Anderson .Paak where the artist surprised his biggest fans with an exclusive meet-and-greet.

“As the Official Airline of MSG and the No. 1 Airline in New York, Delta’s partnership with MSG Entertainment allows us to connect people to their passions – whether that is through travel or exclusive events like Delta Jet Set,” adds Emmakate Young, MD of brand marketing and sponsorships, Delta Air Lines. “This is one of many ways we are working to provide unparalleled experiences for our SkyMiles Members and reinforce our investment to New York.”

The Staged By MSG partnership platform has produced events with brands and artists including AJR, Alicia Keys, Anthony Ramos, Bastille, Bebe Rexha, Brett Eldredge, Dermot Kennedy, Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, Janelle Monae, Jason Mraz, Kane Brown, Liam Payne, Lil Yachty, Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Natalie Merchant, Post Malone, Rascal Flatts, Swae Lee, Tori Kelly, X Amabassadors, Zedd, and 24Kgldn.

