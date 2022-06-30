Hï Ibiza voted world’s No.1 club

The 5,500-cap superclub finished ahead of Washington DC's Echostage to claim top spot in the annual DJ Mag poll

Hï Ibiza has been named the world’s No.1 club in DJ Mag‘s annual poll.

The 5,500-cap superclub relegated last year’s winner Echostage (cap. 3,000) in Washington DC to second place.

The list was decided by more than 600,000 votes cast by DJ Mag readers, with Green Valley (12,000) in Camboriú, Brazil, the UK’s Printworks London (6,000) and Bootshaus (1,800) in Cologne, Germany completing the Top 5.

“We are feeling the energy and excitement from all sides about returning to our magical island”

“It truly is an honour for both myself and the entire team to receive this fantastic news and to be recognised in this way,” says Yann Pissenem, CEO and founder of The Night League, the company that presides over Hï Ibiza.

“Each and every year we put our hearts and souls into providing what we believe is the best experience achievable for people to come, enjoy and forget about their problems for a moment in time. This summer we are feeling the energy and excitement from all sides about returning to our magical island to experience Ibiza’s best season yet.”

Hï Ibiza opened in 2017 and boasts an 80-strong production team. Weekly residencies for this summer include Afterlife, Alok, Black Coffee, Damian Lazarus, David Guetta, Fisher, Glitterbox, Idris Elba, Paco Osuna, The Martinez Brothers and Vintage Culture, alongside a host of guest DJs.

