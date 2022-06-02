Maroon 5 gig to open Hard Rock Live Sacramento

The group will perform at the grand opening party for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento's new 3,000-cap music and entertainment venue

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain’s new music and entertainment venue officially opens this weekend with a sold-out show by Maroon 5.

The group will perform at the 3,000-cap Hard Rock Live in the Californian capital as part of tomorrow’s (3 June) grand opening party.

The venue also boasts a second-level mezzanine with VIP skyboxes and balcony seating, alongside Hard Rock memorabilia cases displaying more than 40 pieces, a photo booth, and a full-service bar.

“Live music and entertainment are fundamental attributes of the Hard Rock brand,” says Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. “We are so excited to be able to provide unmatched entertainment experiences from premier talent, in a venue unlike any other in the Sacramento region.

“The Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will become the place for live entertainment and will continue to provide world class amenities, entertainment, and support to the community.”

“We have created an amazing destination property coupled with an unparalleled partnership with Hard Rock International”

Live Nation will be the exclusive talent booking agency for the venue, which will also serve as a community resource for up to 1,000 people in regional emergencies.

Prior to its official opening, Hard Rock Live hosted a local community fundraiser concert featuring regional acts Tyler Rich and Temecula Road, raising over $50,000 for local charities.

“We have created an amazing destination property coupled with an unparalleled partnership with Hard Rock International,” adds Glenda Nelson, tribal chairwoman, Enterprise Rancheria of Hard Rock Sacramento owner Estom Yumeka Maidu. “Our Tribal Council and Enterprise membership are committed to the long-term vision of growth and prosperity for all those involved.

“More than two million people visited the Hard Rock Sacramento last year. We are thrilled to complete our second phase of expansion in less than three years of operation, allowing us to expand all the ways we give back.”

Other upcoming shows at the venue include The Doobie Brothers, Bret Michaels and Chris Isaak.

