Global Critical Logistics acquires Asesores de Flete

Los Angeles-based Global Critical Logistics has acquired Madrid based forwarder Asesores de Flete (ADF), a provider of mission-critical logistics services to the live event, entertainment, sports, and broadcast industries.

ADF will be integrated under GCL’s Rock-it Global brand, one of the leading providers of logistics to the global live touring industry.

Together with Rock-it Global’s expansive presence in Latin America, the ADF acquisition solidifies Rock-it Global’s in-house capabilities to serve customers throughout the Spanish-speaking world.

Rock-it Global is a provider of high-touch, mission-critical air, ocean, and surface freight forwarding and logistics services for the live entertainment and music touring, sports, broadcasting, corporate events, and tradeshow end markets.

“Establishing a company-owned presence in Spain not only strengthens our geographic footprint in continental Europe but also gives us direct access to customers in key end markets within the region,” says Paul J. Martins, Global Critical Logistics’s CEO and president.

“We are always looking for strategic opportunities to grow the business, enhance our value proposition to customers, and expand service offerings across the world.

“The acquisition of ADF builds on our strategy of enhancing capabilities to target customers in high growth industries such as live events, music touring, sports, broadcast, and film and television production.”

ADF will continue to be led by founder and MD Carlos Arauz Sanchez.

“For more than 30 years, ADF has focused on providing a customised service to very demanding clients,” says Arauz.

“Joining the GCL family of companies and spearheading Rock-it Global’s efforts in Spain is an exciting step for our team since we are culturally aligned and have the same passion for providing outstanding service.

“We believe this partnership will further allow us to leverage a global network and shared resources for our existing customers, whilst continuing to deliver critical solutions in Spain and the region.”

Founded in 1987, ADF includes an experienced team of authorised in-house Customs experts and specialises in critical, zero-tolerance for failure projects serving customers around the globe.

