Germany’s LEA returns to full strength

The awards ceremony, which was held in a smaller, socially distanced format last year, will return to Frankfurt's Festhalle on 22 June

By James Hanley on 02 Jun 2022

Lifetime achievement award winner Ossy Hoppe with Jens Michow and son Oliver

Lifetime achievement award winner Ossy Hoppe with Jens Michow and son Oliver at the 2021 LEA


image © LEA/Ben Kapalski

Germany’s Live Entertainment Award (LEA) ceremony will return to full strength for its 2022 edition, which will be held as part of Frankfurt Fashion Week for the first time.

The event, which recognises excellence in the German live sector, will take place at Frankfurt Festhalle on Wednesday 22 June. Confirmed performers include established singers Yvonne Catterfeld, Leony and Leslie Clio, along with newcomers Sobi and Pia Baris. Further highlights will be announced shortly.

In addition to the seats on the floor the Festhalle (13,500-cap.), public tickets have also gone sale for the upper tier.

A jury of 24 experts, made up of media representatives and industry specialists from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, has decided on the winners of the LEA, which will be awarded for outstanding achievement in 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s LEA was held in a smaller, socially distanced format

There have been two changes to the board: Hannover Concerts founder Michael Lohmann has been succeeded by managing director Nico Röger, while legendary promoter Karsten Jahnke has passed on his post to Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion MD Ben Mitha.

After the 2020 awards were cancelled due to Covid-19, last year’s LEA was held in a smaller, socially distanced format at the 1,200-capacity Gibson Club in Frankfurt. Wizard Promotions founder Ossy Hoppe was recognised with the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.

The LEA is funded by the LEA Committee, which includes the Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry (BDKV) as well as a number of companies from the German event industry.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

