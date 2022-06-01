Rock am Ring sells record 90,000 weekend tickets

This year's edition is the first to be organised and programmed by Matt Schwarz-led Dreamhaus, along with eventimpresents

Germany’s premier rock festival Rock am Ring has sold a record 90,000 weekend tickets for its 2022 edition.

Limited day tickets are available for eventimpresents/DreamHaus’s festival but otherwise, it is completely sold out.

Green Day, Muse, Volbeat, Placebo, Måneskin are among the acts slated to perform at the event, taking place at the Nürburgring race track between 3 and 5 June.

It was recently announced that all performances will be livestreamed via German streaming service RTL+, with fans around the world able to watch the broadcast free of charge.

Additionally, a partnership with TikTok will bring the Rock am Ring experience to the worldwide community through hashtag campaigns, live programmes, official playlists and backstage content with popular creators.

Eventimpresents and DreamHaus have also reported that twin festival Rock im Park is almost sold out, having shifted more than 70,000 tickets. The event takes place concurrently with Rock am Ring, at Zeppelin Field in Nüremberg.

Rock am Ring was founded by Marcel Avram and Marek Lieberberg’s Mama Concerts in 1985, while Rock im Park took place for the first time in 1995 under Marek Lieberberg Konzertagentur (MLK).

Berlin-based promoter DreamHaus is now responsible for organising and programming the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, along with eventimpresents.

