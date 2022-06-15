First acts announced for Hawkins tribute concerts

The first wave of acts to perform at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in the UK and US have been confirmed.

Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee have come together with the Hawkins family to present the “all-star rock and roll shows” on 3 September at the 90,000-cap Wembley Stadium in London and 27 September at the 17,500-cap Kia Forum in Los Angeles in celebration of the late drummer.

Announced for the London event are Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Stewart Copeland, Chrissie Hynde, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen and Chevy Metal, along with a special appearance by comedian Dave Chappelle.

The first round of names for LA show, meanwhile, includes Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Jon Theodore, Brad Wilk and Pat Wilson. Homme, Copeland, Chaney, May & Roger Taylor, Hakim, Lee, Lifeson, Rufus Taylor, Van Halen and Metal will appear at both concerts.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (17 June), with proceeds to benefit charities in both the UK and the US chosen by the Hawkins family.

Hawkins died aged 50 on 25 March at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia, where the Foos had been due to headline Festival Estereo Picnic. The group cancelled their remaining 2022 tour dates in the wake of the tragedy.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” read a press release. “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolised.

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon – his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Scores of touring execs mourned Hawkins upon his passing including Chris York, director of Foo Fighters’ longtime UK promoter SJM Concerts, who paid tribute to the musician when picking up the Bottle Award for lifetime achievement at the recent Arthur Awards.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us”

The drummer’s wife Alison Hawkins released a statement about the tribute shows and thanked fans for their support:

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief,” she said.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance. Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created. In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

