Electronic music festival Sophie to debut in Spain

Featuring acts such as Paul Kalkbrenner, Seth Troxler and Luciano, the 40,000-cap series will run over nine consecutive Sundays from 3 July

New electronic music festival Sophie will debut this summer in Malaga, Spain.

The 40,000-cap outdoor event will run from noon to 2am over nine consecutive Sundays from 3 July to 28 August, with the opening day to be headlined by German musician, DJ and producer Paul Kalkbrenner.

Other acts set to appear over the series in Torremolinos include Luciano, Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler, Apollonia, Damian Lazarus and Enzo Siragusa. Up-and-coming underground artists such as Traumer and Chris Stussy will also feature.

“With Sophie, we have created a unique environment that connects with nature and with our inner being”

“Torremolinos is a special place for its privileged location, its good Mediterranean gastronomy and its great cultural programme,” says a spokesperson for organiser Sophie Group. “It also has a magical light capable of traversing and transforming.

“With Sophie, we have created a unique environment that connects with nature and with our inner being, and that through the music of each selected artist, highlights Sophie’s values to feel alive and loved, following the rhythm of our hearts.”

