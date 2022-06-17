DreamHaus poaches Goodlive’s Julian Gupta and team

CTS Eventim's Berlin-based agency says that the new festival booking team will allow it to "build up additional live platforms"

CTS Eventim’s DreamHaus has announced the appointment of Julian Gupta as director of festival booking.

His team, which consists of talent buyer Benjamin Fritzenschaft and talent buying assistant Moritz Kob, will follow him to the Berlin-based agency.

Gupta joins DreamHaus from Germany’s Goodlive where he was head of festival booking and curated line-ups for events including splash! (Ferropolis) and Heroes (Kassel, Freiburg and Geiselwind).

“Julian, Benji and Moritz perfectly complement DreamHaus both as people and with their focus on content”

Gupta and his team have also worked on tours for the likes of Stormzy, Odesza, Little Simz, Khalid, Skepta and Dave.

Commenting on the new appointments, DreamHaus CEO Matt Schwarz says: “With Julian, Benji and Moritz we have been able to gain a well-rehearsed team, who perfectly complement DreamHaus both as people and with their focus on content.”

Gupta adds: “Since the first talks, I’ve been convinced that we can implement new ideas with the team here. I’m looking forward to the upcoming tasks in a perfect environment.”

DreamHaus is responsible for organising and programming the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, along with eventimpresents. The agency says it is planning to “build up additional live platforms” with the new team.

