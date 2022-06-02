Deezer to livestream sold-out stadium concert

In a first for the French streaming service, rap star Jul's 60,000-cap Marseille show will be beamed live around the world

French streaming service Deezer is to host a global in-app and web livestream of Jul’s hometown stadium show on Saturday (4 June).

The sold-out 60,000-cap concert will be broadcast from Marseille Orange Vélodrome Stadium from 9pm in “the first large-scale livestream of its kind” on the platform.

The event will take place the day after the French rapper – consistently the most-streamed artist on Deezer – releases his new album Extraterrestre.

“Jul is a superstar, not only in France and his hometown of Marseille, but around the world,” says Nigel Harding, Deezer’s VP of artist relations. “We’re thrilled to be part of bringing this unique experience to an international fanbase.

“This livestream is the first of its kind for Deezer, but there will be many more to come”

“This livestream is the first of its kind for Deezer, but there will be many more to come as we continue to explore ways of bringing artists and fans together.”

The gig will be livestreamed in its entirety in HD quality on the Deezer app and on Deezer.com.

Jul has regularly collaborated with the streaming platform in the past, including on two exclusive shows leading up to the 2020 release of the album 13’Organisé.

