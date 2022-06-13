CTS Eventim festivals to offer 5G coverage

Southside, Deichbrand and Highfield festivals will be provided with blanket coverage as part of Eventim's O2 Telefónica partnership

Germany’s CTS Eventim is to offer 5G network coverage for festivals attendees this summer as part of its partnership with telecommunications provider O2 Telefónica.

Southside, Deichbrand and Highfield festivals will be provided with blanket 4G/LTE coverage, as well as its 5G network for the first time, including on the 3.6 GHz frequency band.

As part of the link-up, those unable to attend the events in person can watch the official livestream – along with highlights of selected artists as on-demand videos in HD – for free, while O2 customers also benefit from 48-hour presales for shows all-year-round.

“When tens of thousands of people come together, as they do at our open-air festivals, network coverage has always been a challenge in the past,” says Dr Frithjof Pils, MD of Eventim Live. “We are delighted that by offering 5G for the first time, O2 is providing our festival fans with a very special service and real added value.

“O2 and CTS Eventim are also working on other product and service innovations that we’re already greatly looking forward to implementing. This long-standing partnership also highlights the value of CTS Eventim’s assets for major brands. On this basis, we aim to massively grow Eventim Brand Connect in the near future.”

The companies agreed a multi-year live entertainment partnership in early 2020, but the arrangement was partially suspended due to the pandemic.

“After more than two years, festivals are back, and we are finally able to take our partnership with CTS Eventim to the next level,” adds Michael Falkensteiner, director of brand and marketing communications at O2 Telefónica Germany. “We, as one of the leading mobile telecommunications brands, and CTS Eventim, as one of the leading live entertainment providers, are combining forces to present O2 customers and all music lovers with outstanding moments. Whether it’s in person at the event, virtually via free livestreaming or in the form of a video-on-demand concert.

“For us, this is another step in the process of evolving our core brand into a superbrand that sets us apart from our competitors and is both relevant and eye-catching.”

As in previous years, O2 Telefónica will also be providing other major events in Germany with its powerful O2 network, including the Rheinkirmes funfair in Düsseldorf, the Munich Oktoberfest and the Maschsee Lake Festival in Hannover.

