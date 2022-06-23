fbpx

news

CAA promotes six trainees to agent

Chris Burrus, Zakaria Laaboudi, Inder Gill, Sophie Kavanagh, Arlen Papazian and Kara Petit have all been upped by the agency

By James Hanley on 23 Jun 2022

CAA client Tyler Booth


image © Ravin9976

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted six graduates from its CAA Elevate training programme.

Chris Burrus, Zakaria Laaboudi, Inder Gill, Sophie Kavanagh, Arlen Papazian and Kara Petit have all been elevated by the company.

CAA Elevate is the agency’s next-generation training and practical development curriculum for its new wave of agents and executives in training, designed to “cultivate best practices, encourage innovation and foster global strategic-thinking”.

Nashville-based Burrus, who represents the likes of Nate Smith, Tyler Booth, Erin Kinsey and After Midtown, has been upped to agent in the music touring department. He is also on the teams that support Jake Owen, Matt Koziol and Brandon Ratcliff. He joined CAA in 2018 as an assistant to Sabrina Butera, and was promoted to music touring coordinator in 2021.

CAA Elevate is the agency’s next-generation training and practical development curriculum

London-based Laaboudi joined CAA Sports in 2018, serving as an assistant to Roman Di Somma, prior to being promoted into CAA Elevate in October 2021. In his new role as an international sports talent agent, Laaboudi will identify and orchestrate endorsement opportunities for the agency’s international talent clients, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Raphaël Varane and Daniel Ricciardo.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles-based Gill has been promoted to agent and will serve on the media finance team; Kavanagh has been made an agent in the commercial endorsements department and will be based in CAA’s New York office; and LA-based Papazian is promoted to agent in the podcast group, with a focus on creating live touring opportunities. Also based in LA, Petit is promoted to agent in the global television department.

 

