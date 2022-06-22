Broadwick Live and LWE unveil latest London venue

The companies, who previously worked together at Printworks London and Tobacco Dock, are set to co-promote 12 shows at The Beams

Broadwick Live and LWE have reunited to launch the inaugural music programme at London’s newest venue, The Beams.

Housed in a warehouse, the 5,000-cap venue is set across 55,000 sq feet of indoor and outdoor spaces and will feature three rooms.

The companies, who previously worked together on electronic music events at Printworks London and Tobacco Dock, are set to co-promote 12 shows over 12 consecutive Saturdays from October 1 to 17 December. The programme will be announced on 5 July.

“We’re excited to finally announce our inaugural music programme at The Beams, in collaboration with LWE,” says Ajay Jayaram, Broadwick Live Group’s director of music. “The partnership of two of London’s foremost promoters and musical curators, feels truly significant as it is a reunion of the ambitious team who launched Printworks London.

“Musically, we will lean into the partnership, programming an eclectic series of day to night events over 12 consecutive Saturdays – October to December. We’ll be featuring top tier names and emerging talent, across various sounds, styles and genres within the broad sphere of house, techno, disco and everything that lies in between. We look forward to introducing our audiences to this exceptional new industrial setting, full of character, situated in an untouched part of London.”

“It feels natural to partner at this brand new venue that will be unlike anything else the capital has to offer”

Billed as a “raw and industrial destination that will be drenched in natural light during the day and filled with plenty of production elements once the sun goes down”, The Beams is located in East London, in the Royal Docks, and on the River Thames.

“It’s exciting to be teaming up with the team at Broadwick Live once again for the launch of The Beams’ music programme, and expand on our journey at Printworks London,” add LWE co-founders Paul Jack and Will Harold. “We both have a strong history in dance events so it feels natural to partner at this brand new venue that will be unlike anything else the capital has to offer.

“LWE originated from one-off warehouse events so we are well aware of how to use the raw warehouse aesthetic and build a programme of events that complement their surroundings. We are creating something distinct and can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”

As with other venues in the Broadwick Live portfolio, The Beams will operate under a hybrid multi-use model, providing space for set builds, film and art production, photo shoots, brand events, exhibitions and fashion shows during the week, with weekends set aside for music and cultural events.

