Bieber postpones concerts due to medical condition

Justin Bieber has postponed a series of North American tour dates after being diagnosed with a rare medical condition.

The 28-year-old Canadian singer took to Instagram to reveal he was being treated for Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had resulted in complete paralysis of the right side of his face.

Bieber updated fans on the social platform today, saying “each day has gotten better”.

His 2022/23 Justice global tour, which launched at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena in February, is due to cover six continents, with additional shows recently announced in Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

Ticket sales for the 130-date world tour have surpassed 1.5m outside North America

Last week’s dates at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, have been pulled for the time being, along with one night at Washington DC’s Capitol One Arena and two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The tour is currently scheduled to land in Europe next month with a stop at Italy’s Lucca Summer Festival before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Bieber then heads to South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October, closing out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK in early 2023.

Speaking to IQ earlier this month, AEG Presents promoter Simon Jones said ticket sales for the 130-date world tour had surpassed 1.5 million outside North America.

The Justice run is Bieber’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s Purpose world tour, which grossed $257 million, attracting 2,805,481 fans across 141 shows, according to Pollstar.

