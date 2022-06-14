Australian music industry launches national survey

Findings of the survey into sexual harm, sexual harassment, and systemic discrimination will form part of the National Music Industry Review

The Australian business has launched a survey into sexual harm, sexual harassment, and systemic discrimination as part of the National Music Industry Review.

The findings will form a key facet of the review, which was launched earlier this year in a bid to identify the nature and extent of the key issues facing the sector, and determine what needs to be done to create positive and sustainable change.

“The results of the survey will allow everyone in the music industry to understand the lived experiences of many music professionals,” says lead consultant Alex Shehadie. “This is the first step towards developing meaningful strategies to address the risks that can lead to sexual harm, sexual harassment, and systemic discrimination, and to ensuring that everyone in the music industry can thrive.”

The survey is confidential and can be completed anonymously. All information collected will not be identifiable.

“This is the first time the Australian contemporary music industry has come together to quantify the prevalence of these issues”

Anyone working in the industry is encouraged to complete the survey at Musicsurvey2022.roymorgan.com

“This is the first time the Australian contemporary music industry has come together to quantify the prevalence of these issues, and it is happening at a crucial time in our history,” adds a spokesperson from the Working Group. “This survey gives all music professionals the opportunity to contribute to the review regardless of whether participants have a story or incident to share.

“Every perspective counts. We encourage everyone to get involved, and be an active participant in setting new standards for the music industry and shaping our future,”

The survey will close on 20 June, with the report and recommendations for reform to be published at the end of August.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.