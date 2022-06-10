ASM launches Global Academy training programme

More than 1,800 multi-language content courses will be rolled out across the US, APAC, the UK, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East

ASM Global is launching multilingual globalised training programme ASM Global Academy.

Described as an industry first, the scheme will be available to its 61,000-strong international workforce, with the aim of “elevating upskilled team members and reimagining the guest experience”.

More than 1,800 multi-language content courses will be available within the initiative, giving ASM staff the opportunity to complete self-paced learning courses designed to support their career development and enhance their knowledge.

The programme is being rolled out in the US, APAC, the UK, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

“This programme continues to reinforce our complete commitment to bringing forward-thinking technologies in every aspect of what we do”

“This tool is a real win and substantial benefit for our clients and employees,” says ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension. “Our scale allows us to create this initiative and provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our clients to receive a complete training program as part of our service – a one-stop training and employee education program to its clients.

“This programme continues to reinforce our complete commitment to bringing forward-thinking technologies in every aspect of what we do for our clients. It furthers our team prep, breadth of knowledge and tools to bring measurable value and delivery of remarkable guest journeys.”

Courses will focus on guest services, diversity, equity and inclusion, food safety, inclusive culture, sustainability, operations, safety and security, and leadership. A number have been specifically customised to ASM Global and created in-house by the venue giant’s training department

ASM Global Academy will utilise gamification, badges, leaderboards, quizzes and evaluations to create comprehensive e-learning experience, including a safety course created specifically for venue management and a customised online guest services programme.

“These are the types of offerings that make a company a great place to work and creates an engaged and enthusiastic workforce,” adds Shauna Elvin, ASM’s EVP, global HR.

ASM joined forces with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) earlier this year to dramatically expand the conference’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme.

The scheme, which was founded in 2018 and named after ILMC’s late longstanding producer, promotes and encourages the next generation of young executive talent. The expanded programme, backed by ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform ASM Global Acts, saw 30 young executives given a free place at this year’s ILMC.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.