Execs accused of links to sanctioned promoter

Two California-based music industry executives have been arrested by the FBI over alleged links to a concert promoter with ties to Mexican drug cartels.

Del Records owner Ángel del Villar, 41, and Del Entertainment CFO Luca Scalisi, 56, appeared at the US District Court in Los Angeles last week, charged with conspiring to violate the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.

A third defendant named in the complaint is 37-year-old music promoter Jesus Perez Alvear, of Morelos, Mexico, who controls Gallistica Diamante/Ticket Premier. His current whereabouts are unknown, but he is believed to be living in Mexico.

Perez, who promoted concerts in Mexico for Del Entertainment until March 2019, is listed as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker under the Kingpin Act, which bans people in the US from doing business with him. The promoter – known as Chucho Pérez – was designated in 2018, having allegedly laundered money through concerts for the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) and Los Cuinis Drug Trafficking Organization.

The complaint alleges that on 19 April 2018, FBI agents approached a well-known musician – referred to in the complaint as Individual A – and told him about Perez’s designation and how that prohibited him from performing concerts that Perez promoted.

However, according to the complaint, Individual A went on to perform at five concerts in Mexico – all promoted by Perez – acting at the direction or with the knowledge of Del Villar, Scalisi and Perez.

If convicted of violating the Kingpin Act, Del Villar and Scalisi would face up to 30 years in federal prison, while Perez would face a maximum of 10 years.

