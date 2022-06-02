AEG’s Simon Jones talks Bieber tour, ’22 prospects

The Arthur Award-winning promoter gives an update on Justin Bieber's blockbuster global run - but reveals his concerns for the wider market

Ticket sales for Justin Bieber’s 130-date Justice world tour have now reached 1.5 million outside North America, according to Simon Jones of promoter AEG Presents.

The 2022/23 global trek, which launched at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena in February, will cover six continents, with additional shows recently announced in Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

“We’ve gradually added additional regions over the past six months, and have now added every city that will be included,” Jones tells IQ. “It’s quite the juggernaut covering a lot of ground. I think you can safely say that Justin is one of the top global touring artists in the world.”

The biggest worldwide tour since the Covid shutdown lands in Europe next month with a stop at Italy’s Lucca Summer Festival before continuing on to Scandinavia for shows in August. Bieber then heads to South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October, closing out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK in early 2023.

“The most challenging part has been traversing the very slow and gradual opening up of markets in Asia”

“Other than the ridiculous challenge of venue availability in major markets, the most challenging part has been traversing the very slow and gradual opening up of markets in Asia,” explains Jones, who was named Promoters’ Promoter at the recent Arthur Awards.

“[AEG Asia Pacific chief] Adam Wilkes and I, and our Asia team have spent many hundreds of hours planning the roll out of the recently launched Asia leg together. The appetite for Justin in that region has been frankly incredible, and we’ve mostly been capitalising on each countries ‘freedom day’ so to speak, so it has been a slow roll out, and thankfully we’re working with a very flexible artist team to help us do that.”

The Justice run is Bieber’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s Purpose world tour, which grossed $257 million, attracting 2,805,481 fans across 141 shows, according to Pollstar. Pre-pandemic, he had been due to tour in 2020 and launched his Changes album with a one-off fan event at the 2,800-cap Indigo at The O2 in London that February.

“The underplay acoustic show that we did in London for the launch of Changes, just before the pandemic hit, showed him to be in a great place: energised and eager to get into the campaign until the breaks were firmly put on for obvious reasons.

“It’s quite amazing to think that that was actually the only live show for the whole Changes campaign. But seeing this Justice tour play out, it’s incredible how much he is at the top of his game right now.”

“It’s no longer the parents buying their kids the majority of the tickets”

AEG’s SVP of international touring, Jones has worked with Bieber since 2015 and points out the 28-year-old Canadian’s audience base has broadened significantly over the years.

“It’s no longer the parents buying their kids the majority of the tickets,” he notes. “You could see that during Purpose that the songs he was releasing were reaching a mass audience. He’s taken those fans with him for his latest two records, and the mass appeal for his latest record will bring with it a slightly older crowd, but the consistent rate that he releases global smash songs reach new fans all the time, including new young fans too.”

While Bieber’s touring career continues to go from strength to strength, Jones admits to concerns over the market as a whole – particularly with regards to acts lower down the food chain.

“Cost of living rises will hit live music as it has every other area, so we are likely to see an increase in ticket prices”

“We have some headaches and challenges to deal with for sure,” he says. “The huge amount of choice out there this year and next, the saturation rate is hitting a point where something will have to give – everyone will need to work harder to make sure we do the business that’s required and fans will want more value for money from shows than ever before.

“Cost of living rises will hit live music as it has every other area, so we are likely to see an increase in ticket prices. That will manifest itself by people becoming much choosier on who they spend their hard earned cash on, so maybe they’ll go to less shows on an average year, but they’ll likely spend more money per head at each show on the bar, merch, etc, as it may subconsciously be their big night out that they plan further ahead for.”

He concludes: “One thing’s for sure, that for the right artist, whether it be AAA*-level artists, for brand new red hot acts, and for the perfectly timed nostalgic plays; the business is still there, and alive and kicking. But extra care and thought from promoters, agents and managers needs to put into all other levels of artists, as nothing can be assumed or expected, or taken for granted, as it’s a very unpredictable landscape at the moment.”

