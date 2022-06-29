AEG names CIO of new Global Technology division

David Jones will be responsible for the company’s technology strategy and solutions across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific

AEG has appointed David Jones as chief information officer of its new AEG Global Technology division.

Formerly CIO for AEG Europe, the London-based digital and tech veteran will be responsible for the company’s technology strategy and solutions across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

AEG Global Technology is designed to help facilitate the use of data and customer-facing technologies to drive revenue across the business and provide “best-in-class” customer experiences.

“The development of AEG Global Technology further underscores AEG’s commitment to ensuring all of our venues, teams and businesses have the digital infrastructure necessary to continue delivering differentiated live, event customer experiences, says Ted Fikre, AEG’s vice-chairman and chief legal and development officer.

“With his exceptional background and history of creating innovative solutions to AEG’s technology needs, David is ideally qualified to oversee and spearhead the development of technology required to continue to transform our business into the future.”

“As we look ahead, consumer-focused and data-rich technology capabilities will be core to AEG’s success”

In the newly created role, Jones, who is executive sponsor of AEG Europe’s PRIDE Employee Network Group, will also be tasked with overseeing the firm’s information security and privacy teams, “providing a consolidated infrastructure that aligns the company’s core pillars of technology, data, and innovation globally”. He will work in close alignment with the technology teams at AEG venues such as The O2 in London and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will also partner with the company’s AEG Presents, AEG Sports and AXS subsidiaries to deliver expertise, services, and support globally.

“As we look ahead, consumer-focused and data-rich technology capabilities will be core to AEG’s success,” says Jones. “The formation of our new AEG Global Technology division will bring together our talented technology staff in the US, Europe and beyond into one team and will ensure that we are able to deliver best-in-class technology solutions today, and in the future.

“Our ambition is to deploy technology to help fans have the very best experience at our events, whether they are watching the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park, rocking out to a legendary performer at The O2, or enjoying a weekend at one of our renowned festivals.”

