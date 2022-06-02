Activity Stream secures double acquisition

Marketing firm says its acquisition of Yesplan and CrowdEngage makes it the first platform to offer solutions across the lifecycle of an event

Live entertainment marketing platform Activity Stream has completed the double acquisition of Yesplan and CrowdEngage.

Activity Stream specialises in delivering planning, marketing and delivering engaging experiences with a data-driven approach.

Used by more than 430 experience brands in 14 countries, it reports huge growth of 250% since the start of 2021 and has now strengthened its offering further by adding event management solution Yesplan and mobile ticketing and in-venue customer experience platform CrowdEngage to its ranks.

“Our mission when we founded Activity Stream was to accelerate the digital transformation of the live entertainment industry by offering intelligent tools that any experience brand could master, afford and greatly benefit from.” says , Activity Stream founder and CEO Einar Saevarsson.

“Our clients want to build stronger, deeper and longer term relationships with each and every one of their visitors. We allow any experience brand to easily join up their many data sets and customer touch points, to produce meaningful, personalised and relevant communications, that drives revenue and loyalty.”

“The addition of Yesplan and CrowdEngage places Activity Stream solutions at the very heart of some of the world’s greatest events and experiences”

The company says the deal makes it the first firm to offer solutions across the lifecycle of an event – from event planning, marketing, communications, sales management, customer engagement through to event delivery and settlement.

The company now has a client base of over 450 organisations around the globe in some 20 countries. Its solutions are relied on by almost 20,000 event professionals.

“By joining Activity Stream, we can now leverage hundreds of data points to personalise communications”

“At the start of our journey 10 years ago, we set out to develop and deliver a tool set for venues and rights holders to effectively plan, budget and deliver events and other memorable experiences” says Yesplan MD Wouter Vermeylen. “As our solution has been adopted in ever increasing countries across Europe we began the search for like-minded technologists and innovators with which to collaborate. We are delighted this search connected us with our new family at Activity Stream.

“I am really excited to start work with my colleagues in the larger group, as well as continuing to lead Yesplan growth in new and existing markets.”

Following the deal, CrowdEngage founder Hugh Topping has been appointed as Activity Stream’s VP of product.

“We built CrowdEngage to be the missing link for live entertainment, picking up where ticketing systems leave off and removing friction to ensure event-goers have a great night out while allowing venues to streamline their operations,” says Topping . “By joining Activity Stream, we can now leverage hundreds of data points to personalise communications and drive both customer satisfaction and new revenue opportunities.”

