Aberdeen’s P&J Live named Venue of the Year

The 15,000-cap arena came out on top in the More Than 20,000sqm category at the AEO Awards, run by the Association of Event Organisers

Scotland’s newest live events venue, Aberdeen’s P&J Live, has picked up a Venue of the Year award.

The 15,000-cap Scottish arena, which is operated by ASM Global, came out on top in the Venue of the Year – More Than 20,000sqm category at the AEO Awards, fending off competition from ADNEC – Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre, Excel London, RAI Amsterdam, SEC – Scottish Events Campus, The NEC in Birmingham and The O2 in London.

The event, which is run by the Association of Event Organisers, took place on 24 June at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London and was hosted by Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges.

“The team very much believes in making small things matter to enable big things to happen”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have picked up this award, especially being such a new venue operationally, while other venues have been open for decades,” says P&J Live MD Nick Waight. “We are lucky to offer a state-of-the-art venue, but the real event delivery is down to the dedicated team of experts in-house who help make the event a reality, and the support of our operating company, ASM Global.

“P&J Live’s team are extremely people-focused, placing great importance on an excellent client customer journey every time. Event organisers and promoters enjoy a seamless experience from sales pitch to event planning and delivery, as well as post-event. The team very much believes in making small things matter to enable big things to happen.”

The £333 million purpose-built venue opened in August 2019, replacing the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC), and has hosted the likes of Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Gerry Cinnamon and Michael Bublé. Upcoming concerts include Elton John, George Ezra, Westlife and Justin Bieber.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.