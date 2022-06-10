$10m boost for South Australia’s live music scene

The See it Live Music Package includes an events cancellation fund to help the industry bounce back from the Covid crisis

A new AU$10 million government scheme has been launched to support the recovery of South Australia’s music scene.

The See it Live Music Package includes a range of grants, a voucher scheme, mental health support programmes, financing for venue upgrades, a live music advisory council and an events cancellation fund to help the industry bounce back from the Covid crisis.

The Live Music and Event Cancellation Fund, which will be available from July, provides financial assistance of between $10,000 and $250,000 if an event or live music performance is cancelled or rescheduled due to the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’re determined to see this industry recover, rebuild and get our musicians back to doing what they do best,” says South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas. “This industry is a huge supporter of jobs and small business right across our State, to get the scene back and booming will provide more work and a greater injection into our economy.”

Applications have opened for event grants of between $5,000 and $50,000 for SA-based promoters, organisations and businesses to help meet costs, along with venue improvement grants of $5,000 and e-vouchers worth $400 each for venues to host live music.

Meanwhile, $250,000 will be provided to the Support Act music industry charity, which offers a free, confidential phone counselling service staffed by psychologists. The funding will also ensure South Australian music workers have access to a range of industry specific prevention, education and training programmes.

In addition, a $500,000 grant will see live music return to the Royal Adelaide Show’s programme for the first time in 20 years and will feature South Australian and Indigenous artists. The plan also includes the establishment of the Premier’s Live Music Advisory Council, which will bid to leverage the participants’ collective industry connections and expertise.

“South Australia is rebounding, and we want to do everything we can to come back better than before,” adds Adelaide-based MP Andrea Michaels. “Live music and performance venues are an important part of South Australia’s economy and integral to the development and employment of our talented local artists.

“Through these grants we hope to see a whole new calendar of live gigs and festivals during 2022 and 2023, offering audiences a great opportunity to get along to a music performance. Music events in venues, laneways, and public spaces will enrich our state and attract visitors boosting local businesses.”

