1.5m K-pop fans attempt to buy NCT Dream tickets

Demand was off the charts for the group's concerts at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome, their first solo shows in almost three years

A reported 1.5 million people tried to buy tickets for an upcoming show by South Korean boy band NCT Dream.

The seven-piece group will perform their first solo concerts in almost three years, The Dream Show 2: In a Dream, at the 20,000-cap Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from 29-31 July.

According to Allkpop, Korean ticketing platform Yes24 crashed during the presale due to the overwhelming demand. One fan uploaded a screenshot of the her position on the waiting list, which showed 600,544 other people ahead of her in the online queue.

NCT Dream’s only previous concert featuring their full line-up was held in 2019

The 31 July concert will be livestreamed on streaming platform Beyond LIVE.

The Dream Show, NCT Dream’s only previous concert featuring their full line-up, was held in 2019 at Seoul’s Jangchung Arena.

Launched in 2016 by SM Entertainment, NCT Dream are one of four spin-offs of K-pop juggernaut NCT, which consists of 23 members.

