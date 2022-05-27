Wembley Stadium announces TIXNGO partnership

The 90,000-cap national stadium will deliver secure digital tickets through a new Wembley-branded ticket wallet

London’s Wembley Stadium has announced a partnership with blockchain mobile ticketing firm TIXNGO.

The 90,000-cap national stadium will deliver secure digital tickets through a new Wembley-branded ticket wallet, powered by TIXNGO. Using blockchain technology, TIXNGO creates a unique, encrypted ticket for smartphones that is verified, removing the risk of counterfeit tickets.

Wembley ticket holders will be able to securely download, transfer, keep, or assign a ticket to a guest at any point through the wallet.

The venue’s extensive 2022 live music programme kicks off next month with Capital’s Summertime Ball on 12 June, followed by shows with Harry Styles (18-19 June), Ed Sheeran (24-25, 29-30 June, 1 July), Westlife (6 August) and Coldplay (12-13, 16-17, 19-20 August).

“Integrated ticketing with the wider digital ecosystem has become a critical part of achieving a stadium’s digital ambitions”

“We wanted a cutting edge secure mobile solution which could service all of our different types of events, both sporting and non-sporting ones,” says Paul Smyth, Wembley Stadium’s head of event operations. “TIXNGO provides us with exactly this, creating a safe and seamless ticketing experience for all fans.”

TIXNGO is already used at select venues across Europe including the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and the Stade de France in Paris.

David Hornby, TIXNGO UK MD, adds: “Integrating ticketing with the wider digital ecosystem has become a critical part of achieving a stadium’s digital ambitions. We are excited to work with Paul, his team and Wembley’s other technology partners to deliver a next generation fan experience for all those visiting this most iconic of stadiums.”

Wembley recently became the UK’s first music venue to launch two multi-purpose sensory rooms to better accommodate neuro-divergent guests and their families.

