Wembley launches rooms for neuro-divergent guests

Stadium becomes the UK's first music venue to offer two sensory rooms, which were designed in consultation with charity Nordoff Robbins

Wembley Stadium has become the UK’s first music venue to launch two multi-purpose sensory rooms to better accommodate neuro-divergent guests and their families.

The new technology used includes traditional sensory equipment, alongside a stadium-first immersive solution to enable the stadium to accommodate the widest range of access requirements and achieve the huighest level of inclusivity.

The sensory rooms, designed and installed in partnership with multisensory equipment specialist Experia and in consultation with music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, will provide guests who would ordinarily find the stadium experience challenging a safe and comfortable space to enjoy events.

“We pride ourselves on being an inclusive stadium, and this further reinforces that commitment”

“To be able to open these spaces at the most iconic multi-purpose venue in the world is a moment of great excitement,” says Matthew Owen, Wembley Stadium’s customer engagement manager & lead on disability access planning and provision. “We pride ourselves on being an inclusive stadium, and this further reinforces that commitment.”

The launch also aims to create a pathway to enable guests with disabilities to progress and go on to be able to enjoy an event in general admission.

“We are proud to be involved in this exciting launch of two multi-purpose rooms, which will give people who wish to attend events the opportunity to do so in a safe and enjoyable way,” says Sandy Trappitt, head of partnerships at Nordoff Robbins.

“As an organisation it is our privilege to connect, collaborate and co-create music with our clients.We aim to advocate for their continued access to the therapeutic benefits of music. Wembley Stadium is host to some of the biggest sporting events and music performances, and all guests will now be able to enjoy everything the venue has to offer.”

The rooms will be used for the first time at this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup and Vitality Women’s FA Cup finals.

The 90,000-cap national stadium’s 2022 live music programme kicks off with Capital’s Summertime Ball on 12 June, followed by shows with Harry Styles (18-19 June), Ed Sheeran (24-25, 29-30 June, 1 July), Westlife (6 August) and Coldplay (12-13, 16-17, 19-20 August).

The venue’s senior commercial manager James Taylor tells IQ about the venue’s plans here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.