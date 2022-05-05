UTA launches Hear This showcase series

The new curated live series is designed to provide early amplification for hotly-tipped acts in the early stages of their careers

UTA has announced the launch of a new curated live series, Hear This, in the UK to showcase emerging artists on its roster.

The inaugural event, which will take place at The Grace in London on Tuesday 10 May, will focus on R&B and soul, with performances by Claudia Valentina, Menlia and Tolü Makay for an audience of carefully selected industry figures and new music fans.

The series is designed to provide early amplification for hotly-tipped acts in the early stages of their careers. Future events, set to take place every three months, will continue to spotlight the most vibrant emerging talent, genres and cultures surrounding the international agency’s London operations.

“The true strength of an agency is measured equally by its ability to develop new talent, as it is in elevating established acts,” says Rebecca Prochnik, UTA’s director of growth and strategy for UK Music. “The more we proactively cultivate spaces for showcasing the artists, scenes and cultures that we’re most excited about, and the more we work on bringing game-changing opportunities to the table, the better equipped our new artists are for success.”

Tickets for Hear This are priced at £6 plus booking fees. Industry figures are invited to reach out to UTA with guest list requests, although availability is limited.

