fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

UTA launches Hear This showcase series

The new curated live series is designed to provide early amplification for hotly-tipped acts in the early stages of their careers

By James Hanley on 05 May 2022

Claudia Valentina


UTA has announced the launch of a new curated live series, Hear This, in the UK to showcase emerging artists on its roster.

The inaugural event, which will take place at The Grace in London on Tuesday 10 May, will focus on R&B and soul, with performances by Claudia Valentina, Menlia and Tolü Makay for an audience of carefully selected industry figures and new music fans.

The series is designed to provide early amplification for hotly-tipped acts in the early stages of their careers. Future events, set to take place every three months, will continue to spotlight the most vibrant emerging talent, genres and cultures surrounding the international agency’s London operations.

“The true strength of an agency is measured equally by its ability to develop new talent, as it is in elevating established acts”

“The true strength of an agency is measured equally by its ability to develop new talent, as it is in elevating established acts,” says Rebecca Prochnik, UTA’s director of growth and strategy for UK Music. “The more we proactively cultivate spaces for showcasing the artists, scenes and cultures that we’re most excited about, and the more we work on bringing game-changing opportunities to the table, the better equipped our new artists are for success.”

Tickets for Hear This are priced at £6 plus booking fees. Industry figures are invited to reach out to UTA with guest list requests, although availability is limited.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Paco Agency Music and Stories tour
    Paco Agency launches new concert series

    German indie promoter Paco Agency announces Music and Stories tour, featuring shows and interviews from Uriah Heep, Nazareth and Wishbone Ash

  • Communion Presents will feature shows by Apre, Chartreuse, Delilah Montagu and more
    Communion launches livestream series Communion Presents

    Communion Presents, which will initially run from 29 Nov–27 Dec, is the latest addition to livestreaming platform LIVENow, also home to Dua Lipa and Gorillaz

  • IQ Focus virtual panel series launches

    With much of the international live music business home working in lockdown, IQ is launching a weekly series of livestreamed panels, IQ Focus. The fully interactive sessions will be streamed live to both Facebook and YouTube, with forthcoming topics including the European festival summer, venue recovery plans, innovation and new…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|04 May 2022

FKP Scorpio Norway hires promoter Tim Salvesen

news|04 May 2022

ILMC 34: Inside ticketing’s new normal

news|03 May 2022

GEI 14: Brian Eno preaches climate ‘opportunity’

news|03 May 2022

German live industry reports sluggish return

news|04 May 2022

Coldplay tour app helps fans plan green travel

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter