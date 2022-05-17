UTA announces 50+ promotions

The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the talent agency and come across several divisions

UTA has announced 54 promotions across more than 20 divisions in multiple offices.

The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the talent agency and come across several divisions including the first-ever promotion within the web 3.0 department.

In the music department, London-based Christina Austin and Nashville-based Kyle Levinsohn have been upped to agent and London-based Sean Hill to senior director. Coordinators Lauren Holland, Tom Matthews, Harriet Quare and Zoe Swindells have also been elevated.

“This is a group that has demonstrated thought leadership, outstanding performance and commitment to our company”

“As UTA continues to expand and thrive, we are consistently impressed by our colleagues’ work ethic, collaborative spirit and resilience,” says UTA co-president David Kramer. “This is a group who has demonstrated thought leadership, outstanding performance and commitment to our company, and we are looking forward to seeing what they do in their new roles.”

UTA announced more than 100 promotions in total over the past year. As part of its commitment to employee development, the company also recently implemented a wage increase for participants in UTA’s agent training programme.

