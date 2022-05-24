Travis Scott sued over Rolling Loud ‘stampede’

The rapper, who is also being sued over the Astroworld tragedy, faces a new negligence claim relating to his 2019 headline set in Miami

Travis Scott is being sued following an alleged stampede during his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, an amended complaint was filed by Marchelle Love – who first sued various parties involved in the event in 2020 – who says she suffered permanent “severe injuries” as a result of the May 2019 incident.

The report notes that Scott, who was one of the headliners of the festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, was told by police to curtail his show “due to the crowd becoming dangerous and uncontrollable”. But despite complying, it is claimed he “continued to verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities”, causing “multiple stampedes”.

“Despite the fact that Travis Scott was aware of and could clearly see concertgoers being injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting and being trampled, he continued his performance while authorities were forced to attempt to render aid to these injured concertgoers,” reads the complaint.

The lawsuit, which also names Sequel Tour Solutions, LLC and SLS Consulting, LLC as defendants, accuses Scott of negligence and is seeking a jury trial and damages.

“This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis”

Scott is already being sued alongside Live Nation and others in relation last November’s Astroworld tragedy, in which 10 people died. Almost 5,000 people have claimed they were injured during Scott’s headline set at the 50,000-cap festival in Houston, Texas. He denies all allegations against him.

A representative for the rapper dismissed the Rolling Loud complaint as “another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis, in this instance for a three-year-old incident that is deliberately misrepresented”.

“As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance. The video shows police were informing Travis that the show was stopped for that reason – because of the false report – and he fully cooperated”.

“This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect”, the rep added. “And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior versions of that complaint”.

