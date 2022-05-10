The O2 to stock Ukraine lager to support appeal

A donation from every drink sold at the venue will go towards charitable causes with the aim of providing essential humanitarian relief

Budweiser Brewing Group (BBG) is bringing Ukraine beer brand Chernigivske to The O2 in London to support the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine.

The O2 has been named as the first UK on-trade partner and venue stockist for the traditional Ukrainian lager through the venue’s long-term partnership with Budweiser, which is part of its official beer partner AB InBev.

The move forms part of a wider initiative from AB InBev, which has pledged to donate at least $5 million to designated non-governmental organisations, including Caritas International, to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

“We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthy initiative”

“We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthy initiative alongside our long-term partner AB InBev, as well as Levy UK, and bringing Chernigivske to fans visiting The O2 arena,” says Laura Palairet, senior partnerships director at The O2. “As a business, we’re continually looking for ways that we can make a difference and are proud to be working with partners who share this mission.”

In addition, The O2, in conjunction with the venue’s catering partner Levy UK and AB InBev, will be making a donation from every drink sold at the venue to go towards charitable causes with the aim of providing essential humanitarian relief.

“I’m proud that we can leverage our expertise, scale and ecosystem to support humanitarian relief efforts by introducing Chernigivske in the UK,” adds Anna Rudenko, marketing director of Chernigivske, Ukraine. “We are thrilled that Chernigivske will be available at The O2, offering our consumers the opportunity to directly contribute to this effort.”

Cans of Chernigivske feature the Ukrainian flag on their packaging and are available to purchase at The O2 until September.

