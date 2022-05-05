Smashing Pumpkins open ASM’s new San Antonio venue

The company has hailed the new 3,300-cap facility as "the most technologically advanced lifestyle entertainment venue in the world"

ASM Global’s Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas has opened with a sold-out show by Smashing Pumpkins.

The company has hailed the new 3,300-cap facility, which has upcoming gigs by the likes of Rise Against, Papa Roach and Boyz II Men, as “the most technologically advanced lifestyle entertainment venue in the world”.

ASM has incorporated a host of local brands into the design of the complex – which also includes a sports arena, museum and food hall – via its culinary division Savor.

“This was an inventive solution to a very specific enterprise reflective of a deep community project of immense importance to San Antonio,” says Shaun Beard, SVP of food and beverage, ASM Global. “This is a project involving the public and private sector with national and international import.

“Food hall, arena, VIP revenues and per caps exceeded our grand-opening projections by 41%”

“Food hall, arena, VIP revenues and per caps exceeded our grand-opening projections by 41%,” he adds. “This reflects an unorthodox but highly comfortable reconfiguration of not only the physicality of our POS positions but additionally the local flavours familiar to our audience.”

Savor has also introduced the world’s only self-ordering bar featuring over-sized television monitors and facial recognition for custom-crafted cocktails. The system remembers orders, reorders and subsequently sends guests their tab.

ASM plans to roll out the system, which previously had a beta-run at its Vystar Arena in Jacksonville, at select venues throughout its international portfolio.

