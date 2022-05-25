Scarborough OAT to smash 100k ticket mark for ’22

Sam Fender launches the 8,000-cap North Yorkshire venue's 2022 season with a sell-out out show this Friday

Ticket sales at the UK’s Scarborough Open Air Theatre (OAT) this summer are set to smash the 100,000 mark for the first time ever.

Sam Fender launches the 8,000-cap venue’s 2022 season with a sell-out out show on Friday (27 May).

More than 97,000 tickets have already been sold for this year’s 17 shows – breaking the North Yorkshire venue’s sales record of 91,431 set in 2018 – including headline concerts from the likes of Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Lewis Capaldi, Westlife and George Ezra, which is programmed by Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the first ever concert at the council-owned OAT, which originally closed in 1986 before reopening in 2010 following a £3.5 million refurbishment.

“To break the attendance record this year is something we are really proud of”

“What a summer it’s going to be as we celebrate the 90th anniversary of this brilliant venue,” says Cuffe & Taylor director Peter Taylor. “We pride ourselves on bringing music’s biggest stars to Scarborough and delivering a diverse programme that has something for everyone. This is reflected in the fact almost 100,000 music fans already have their tickets ahead of our first show of the year.

“These shows are really important, not only for music fans and the venue – which is a jewel in the Yorkshire coast’s crown – but for the local economy and the many thousands of people who work in visitor-related industries.

“It has been a tough few years for live music and the hospitality sector so to break the attendance record this year is something we are really proud of.”

This summer’s programme also includes headline shows from Tom Jones, Elbow, The Script, Tears For Fears, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Crowded House, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, Simply Red, A-ha and Jane McDonald’s special Platinum Jubilee Concert in honour of The Queen on 4 June.

North West-based Cuffe & Taylor also secured an exclusive deal to programme live music events at the 5,500-cap Piece Hall in Halifax earlier this year.

The promoter’s flagship Lytham Festival is also returning after a two-year absence as an expanded 10-day event between 28 June and 10 July with headliners Diana Ross, The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Duran Duran, Elbow, Simply Red, Tears For Fears and Paul Weller.

