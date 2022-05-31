Sam Ryder named general manager of York Barbican

Ryder previously worked at ASM Global's Bonus Arena in Hull and succeeds Darren Moore, who recently moved in the opposite direction

ASM Global has appointed Sam Ryder as general manager of the UK’s 1,900-cap York Barbican.

Ryder previously worked as head of operations at the company’s Bonus Arena in Hull, where he was part of the team that first opened the venue in 2018.

“At ASM Global we take pride in providing career development for our employees, and we are delighted to see Sam move into a role as general manager,” says Marie Lindqvist, ASM Global’s SVP operations Europe. “Sam has been instrumental in the success of Bonus Arena, Hull as part of the senior team opening and operating the arena. I am very pleased that he is now moving to lead the great team at York Barbican to continue the growth of live entertainment in the beautiful city of York.”

Ryder will begin his new role in July, ahead of summer concerts at the Barbican including Marc Almond, The Proclaimers and Jools Holland. He succeeds Darren Moore, who recently moved in the opposite direction to become general manager of Bonus Arena, Hull.

“‘I am delighted to be joining York Barbican and furthering my career with ASM Global,” adds Ryder. “I’m looking forward to continuing the success of the venue which has been expertly led by Darren Moore, we’re also making plans to improve hospitality provision, and of course bringing top UK and international events to the great city of York.”

