Rock am Ring to be streamed live, free of charge

This year’s edition of Rock am Ring will be streamed live, with fans at home able to watch the broadcast free of charge.

The German festival is set to take place between 3 and 5 June at the Nürburgring, with performances from acts including Green Day, Muse, Volbeat, Placebo, Måneskin and more.

Thanks to a partnership between CTS Eventim and RTL+, fans around the world will be able to watch performances from all 70+ acts without restrictions, via the web browser on RTLplus.de and the app for RTL+ premium users.

With around three million paying subscribers and up to 7.01 million unique users per month, RTL+ is the leading German entertainment service in the streaming market.

“It’s great that we can now share this experience with even more people”

The stream will be produced by Eventim Brand Connect, which is responsible for brand partnerships, media marketing and sponsorships at CTS Eventim.

“We are delighted to have gained an outstanding new media partner in RTL+. After an enforced two-year break, this Rock am Ring festival promises to be extra special. It’s great that we can now share this experience with even more people,” says Dr Frithjof Pils, MD of Eventim Live.

“Our partnership with RTL+ underscores our strategic objective to massively grow Eventim Brand Connect as a business segment in the near future.”

Frauke Neeb, programme director at RTL+: “We are in the process of growing RTL+ into Germany’s largest entertainment platform, where we will also be offering an extensive range of music to stream in the future. We are delighted that this new partnership with Eventim is already giving us the opportunity to offer our customers a live stream of Germany’s largest music festival featuring top acts.”

