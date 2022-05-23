Puerto Rico arena welcomes 10 millionth visitor

The customer received a variety of gifts to celebrate the milestone by the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot has celebrated a milestone by welcoming its 10 millionth visitor.

The 18,500-cap venue, which opened in 2004, has hosted artists such as The Rolling Stones, Usher, Beyoncé, Aerosmith, Andrea Bocelli and Bad Bunny.

The arena’s operator ASM Global surprised customer Melanie Biringer-Figueroa with the news of being the 10,000,000th visitor as she entered the venue on Saturday (21 May) to see a concert by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Tommy Torres.

She received gifts including a holiday to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and gift baskets with a variety of products, among other surprises.

“We are incredibly proud of this moment”

“We are overjoyed to be able to recognise our 10 millionth visitor and celebrate this historic and special moment with her,” says Jorge L Pérez, CVE, regional manager of ASM Global.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico was ranked 12th for worldwide ticket sales in 2021, selling 175,232 tickets according to Pollstar, despite only reopening in August 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re incredibly proud of this moment,” adds Ron Bension, president and CEO of ASM Global. “Coliseo represents the best of what ASM offers its clients throughout the world – amazing content and the best and most seamless guest experience anywhere, leveraging technology, innovative culinary creations and a team dedicated to optimising the fan journey.”

Upcoming concerts at the venue include Luis Fonsi and J Balvin.

