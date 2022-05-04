FKP Scorpio Norway hires promoter Tim Salvesen

Salvesen previously spent six years as a promoter with All Things Live and has worked with acts including Dave and Phoebe Bridgers

FKP Scorpio Norway has bolstered its international department with the addition of experienced promoter Tim Salvesen.

Salvesen has six years’ experience as a promoter with All Things Live, having worked with artists such as Dave, Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Jacob Collier, Black Midi, Whitney, Rufus Wainwright, Ezra Collective, Priya Ragu, Clairo, Jimmy Eat World, KSI, Soccer Mommy, Slowthai and Snail Mail.

“FKP Scorpio Norway is continuing to grow, and I’m delighted that my former colleague Tim Salvesen has decided to join us,” says head promoter Stian Pride. “I have been really impressed by how quickly he’s developed as a promoter, and I’m confident that our office is the perfect place for him to take further strides forward.

“Tim has always been on the front foot when it comes to discovering, working with, and developing emerging talent. This is central to how we work at FKP Scorpio, and we’re certain that Tim will be a perfect fit here – professionally, but also on a human level.”

“His talent to discover and develop new artists and his personality as a promoter fit well into our company ethics and values”

International artists promoted by FKP Scorpio Norway include Bon Iver, Band of Horses, Hans Zimmer, The National, Big Thief, Tash Sultana, Snoop Dogg, Fontaines DC, Daniel Nogren, Sparks, Nils Frahm, Colter Wall, Shame and Weyes Blood.

“I am very happy to welcome Tim in the FKP Scorpio team,” adds Folkert Koopmans, CEO of FKP Scorpio Group and winner of Festival Organiser’s Organiser at last week’s 2022 Arthur Awards. “His talent to discover and develop new artists and his personality as a promoter fit well into our company ethics and values. Also, Tim and his artist roster are a valuable addition to our international booking team.”

