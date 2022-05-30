Outlook debuts pay-what-you-want ticket scheme

In response to the cost of living crisis, the bass festival is offering discounts to fans who cannot afford the full ticket price

Bass festival brand Outlook has piloted a pay-what-you-want ticket scheme in response to the cost of living crisis.

Fans of the festival who cannot afford the full ticket price could apply for a discount between 10% and 100% by filling out an online form.

The scheme applied to both the festival’s flagship event in Croatia, as well as its new UK edition launching this year.

The organisers asked that fans “only apply if you genuinely cannot afford the current full price ticket,” which is currently £160/€188 for each event.

A limited allocation was available for each discount level (10%, 25%, 40%, 60%, 80%, 100%).

“In the current climate, we appreciate that some of our audience simply will not be able to afford full-price tickets”

“We believe in doing what we can to make music and events accessible to as many people as possible,” reads a statement from the festival.

“This year, the increased cost of living is making attending events a challenge for many people and with the launch of our inaugural year of our first UK event, hosting all of our community is more important than ever.

“As independent promoters, we are also feeling the impact of these economic challenges but believe that ensuring our audience can still come together and celebrate the music we are passionate about is crucial.

“In the current climate, we appreciate that some of our audience simply will not be able to afford full-price tickets to music events.”

The Croatia edition, which launched in 2008, will take place at The Garden in Tisno between 28 July and 2 August. Channel One, Conducta, DJ Marky, Madam X and Randall are among the festival’s headliners.

Meanwhile, Outlook Festival will debut at Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire between 30 June and 3 July, with performances from acts including Skream, Ghetts, Sherelle, Ben UFO and Special Request.

