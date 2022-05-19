Outback Presents acquires Robomagic Live

The US and UK indie promoters have joined forces with a mission "to create more equitable touring opportunities"

US independent promoter Outback Presents has acquired Rob Hallett’s Robomagic Live as it moves to expand its global touring offerings.

The companies have outlined their “joint mission to create more equitable touring opportunities in partnership with artists”, with further details about the partnership to be released in the coming weeks.

Vaughn Millette launched Outback Presents with Mike Smarkdak, founder of the Nashville-based Outback Concerts, in 2019, while Hallett established AEG Live’s UK office in 2005 and founded Robomagic in January 2015 following his exit from the company.

Highlights of Hallett’s AEG tenure included Prince’s landmark 21-night residency at The O2 in London in 2007; three Bon Jovi stadium treks; Leonard Cohen’s successful 2008–10 comeback tour; and the debut of BST in 2013 with two huge shows by the Rolling Stones. He also oversaw global tours for the likes of Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez and the launch of BST Hyde Park.

“Rob is one of the very few legends of the music business that I have met who has a shared vision of building a true artist partnership company where the relationship between promoter and artist is transparent,” says Outback Presents CEO Millette. “We are thrilled to welcome Rob into the Outback family.”

Robomagic became part of Live Nation in 2018 before going it alone once more in 2020. Hallett’s highlights with the firm have included presenting the Free Larry Hoover Benefit featuring Ye and Drake, promoting Nile Rodgers’ FOLD Festival and bringing the Essence Festival to South Africa.

“I first spoke to Vaughn after the Ye/Drake show at the Coliseum in Los Angeles,” adds Hallett. “We immediately realised we were both passionate about the pursuit of creating a more equitable landscape for touring artists on all levels to thrive. It didn’t take us long to agree a deal to combine forces and take our vision to the world!”

